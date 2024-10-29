Soldotna administrator is Alaska's assistant principal of the year

Tabitha Blades moved to the Kenai Peninsula from New Orleans in 2020 to live out her Alaskan dream. Before moving, Blades taught for over 15 years at the high school she graduated from.

She’s now one of two assistant principals at Soldotna High School, and was awarded the 2025 Alaska Assistant Principal of the Year Award in September.

“I get congratulations from people that I know, and people that I don’t know all over town, and that’s because this is such a wonderful place and people care so deeply about their schools and our community," Blades said. "I think that that kind of hospitality is just a testament to the people I live around, and the kids that I work with here.”

Although she’s no longer a teacher, “more of a behind the scenes gal,” Blades' favorite part of the job is still working with students every day.

“I still, in this role, get to work very closely with kids, and sometimes that’s in the toughest times of their life," she said. "That’s an honor and a privilege, it really is. I take that very seriously and I just thank my community for trusting me with their kids.”

Blades says she wouldn’t be as successful as she is in her role at Soldotna High School without the support of the school district and the community.

Rick Dormer is the president of the Alaska Association of Secondary School Principals, the group behind the award.

“We’re really looking for the ones that stand out, like ‘Whoa, what they’re doing is really going above and beyond for kids,’" Dormer said. "It’s above and beyond for the normal job duties, and that was certainly Tabitha Blades’ application, and that’s why it’s such a well deserved honor.”

Blades was nominated for the award by fellow school administrators. Dormer says Blades works tirelessly to not only discipline students, but ensure they're on the right track to a successful future.

“Those are the type of positive things that the committee and myself saw in her application and kind of rose her to the top," Dormer said "It’s just that constant energy, positive support, and then recognizing every student for what they are.”

She also helps those facing tough times by leading a group to check-in with students. Blades says the group sets goals and celebrates accomplishments.

Dormer hopes people realize assistant principals do more than just discipline students.

“It’s also supporting kids, being a part of these committees, leading change, doing restorative practice, that kind of thing,” he said.

Dormer says teachers and school administrators don’t get enough recognition for what they do.