© 2024 KBBI
AM 890 Homer, 88.1 FM Seward, and KBBI.org: Serving the Kenai Peninsula
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Weather Service issues winter storm warning for western Kenai Peninsula

KDLL | By Hunter Morrison
Published October 28, 2024 at 5:43 PM AKDT
Snowfall in Kenai on Nov. 9, 2023.
Riley Board
/
KDLL
Snowfall in Kenai on Nov. 9, 2023.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for the western Kenai Peninsula that remains in effect until 1 p.m. Tuesday. Heavy snow is expected to continue in communities near Cook Inlet, including Kenai, Soldotna, Nikiski, Kasilof and Ninilchik.

According to the National Weather Service, precipitation is expected to intensify through this evening. The heaviest period of snow will be tonight through early tomorrow. Additional snow accumulation of four to 10 inches is expected.

The National Weather Service says severe winter conditions could make driving conditions treacherous. If you must drive, they suggest keeping food, water and an extra flashlight in your vehicle.

To keep up to date with the latest weather conditions, visit the National Weather Service's website. For the latest road conditions, dial 511 or click here.
Tags
Kenai Peninsula News
Hunter Morrison
Hunter Morrison is a news reporter at KDLL
See stories by Hunter Morrison