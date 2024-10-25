Cult classic to be screened, staged in Kenai

In theater number one of the Kenai Cinemas, a spotlight is shined on a small but dedicated cast of actors adorned in dresses, fishnets and corsets. Tim Curry’s 1975 version of “I Can Make You a Man” is cued in the background.

The group is practicing for a live production of “Rocky Horror Picture Show.” The theatrical performance is accompanied with a showing of the cult classic movie, and has become a Halloween tradition on the Kenai Peninsula.

“When you come in, it’s more than just watching a movie, you’re being a part of the experience,” said Robin Chai, the show’s director. She says it's common for audience members to verbally spar with the characters on stage and on the big screen.

“You get to participate, you get to see a cast shadowcasting the movie, so it kind of all ties together,” Chai added.

The group of nine actors has been rehearsing for Rocky Horror for about two months. Logan Wick plays The Criminologist, who’s also the show’s narrator. He says he’s never been a part of a production this bizarre before, but has enjoyed it.

“Not everybody is alike, we’re all different people, and this show does a really good job of showcasing that," Wick said. "I really hope that once they see it, they’re excited for next year.”

Shanette Jackson is the production’s rendition of Rocky, one of the story’s protagonists. She says it's been fun to watch the show come together while playing a character that's a different race and gender than her.

“He’s also in shape and I’m very much not – no. I just like to have fun, and it’s a good production to get out there and just kind of have a good time," Jackson said. "Rocky’s really fun to play because I just need to show my pretty face, and my pretty smile, and act dumb, which I’m really good at.”

Jackson also enjoys that the production allows the cast and crew to embrace their inner weirdness and not take life so seriously. She says she’s happy to work with a group of actors who pour their heart and soul into the production.

This is the group’s seventh time putting on the fundraising show. Chai, the director, says the show is a gem of the Kenai Peninsula and hopes it’s an unforgettable experience for the audience.

“This is not something that’s around our community very often, and it’s a great place for people to come and enjoy some silliness," she said. "We do it – we do take our parts seriously, but it’s also really fun. Even if we mess up, we’re like ‘Eh’ and then we keep going.”

Proceeds this year will go to Operation Children First and Choosing Our Roots, two Alaska-based nonprofit organizations.

Kenai Cinemas’ live showing of “Rocky Horror Picture Show” will run this and next Saturday night at 10 p.m. You can purchase tickets at Intuition Salon in Kenai or Big Dawgs Hot Dog Stand at the Peninsula Center Mall in Soldotna. Tickets are $25 each, cash only.

Costumes are encouraged at the show.