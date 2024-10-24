"Boeing Boeing" takes flight in Soldotna

A stage in Soldotna is set like an apartment out of the 1960s, fashioned with space age wall hangings and a box of Lucky Strike cigarettes sitting on the dining room table.

The Kenai Performers’ newest show, “Boeing Boeing,” opens in a few days. The play was published in 1960 and follows a bachelor named Bernard who's engaged to three different airline hostesses. None of Bernard’s fiancées know about one another, but that quickly changes.

“It’s a farce," said Braeden Garrett, the show's director and set designer. "It’s hilarity that ensues for absurdity and things that wouldn’t otherwise happen in everyday life. It’s hilarious, it’s fun, and it’s chaos on stage.”

As a director, Garrett worked extensively with the cast members on character development. The production was supposed to open last year, but was postponed to rework the show and its characters. Garrett believes that was the right call.

One of “Boeing Boeing’s” most comical yet relatable characters is Robert, a friend of Bernard’s who makes a surprise visit. His appearance adds another layer to an already messy situation.

Ian McEwen plays the fast-paced character. He delivers Robert’s lines carefully, and says mastering the dialogue has been mentally strenuous.

“It’s a very verbal show, lot of lines, it’s a physical show," McEwen said. "There’s the door slamming, there’s confrontations, there’s all kinds of craziness that goes on. It’s a lot of fun.”

Then there’s Berthe, Bernard’s live-in maid. She doesn’t agree with Bernard’s lifestyle but protects him, until she doesn’t. The nonchalant character is played by Donna Shirnberg, who’s also a producer of the show.

The theater group has rehearsed for “Boeing Boeing” for about two months. They hope the two-hour play will be a fun break from reality during election season.

“Theater is meant to push the boundaries and make you uncomfortable, in one way or another, and I think we’ve done a really good job at doing that," Garrett said. "The audiences are really going to love it, and it’s going to shoot us off for the next big thing, and the next big thing .”

Shirnberg believes the Kenai Performers’ theatrical talent improves with each show. She hopes their production of “Boeing Boeing” will give audiences a taste of what’s to come.

The Kenai Performers’ production of “Boeing Boeing” will take flight Friday and run through next weekend. Friday and Saturday shows begin at 7 p.m. and Sunday shows begin at 2 p.m. You can purchase tickets on the Kenai Performers’ website .

The show is also partnering with Addie Camp for a “Boeing Boeing” themed three course meal. You can make reservations for the Friday dinners by calling the restaurant.