Tsalteshi Trails welcomes new maintenance facility

Tsalteshi Trails in Soldotna recently wrapped up construction on a new maintenance facility. The heated, 2,000-square-foot building is equipped with three large garage doors, an office space and a bathroom.

The new addition is the fourth and largest maintenance facility on the trail system. Construction began in 2022.

Tom Seggerman is the maintenance and facilities director at Tsalteshi Trail Association. He says the new building gives groomers enough space to work on and store all equipment during the winter months, which wasn’t possible before.

“It’s going to help maintain our equipment, which maintains the trails," Seggerman said. "So, to keep that high bar we have of fantastic, groomed trails, it takes a lot of work and it takes a lot of time, and a lot of volunteer hours.”

The new facility is large enough to accommodate additional snow machines and trail grooming equipment. Seggerman says it also has a weather station so skiers can check conditions before hitting the trails.

“It looks big, it’s fantastic, but it’s a small piece of this whole trail system," he said. "It’s just a wonderful trail system, and this is going to help maintain it and keep the trails in as best shape as possible. It’s going to fulfill Tsalteshi’s need for many years to come.”

The building was paid for with two grants totalling nearly $400,000. Much of the labor was donated. Community support of the project allowed grant dollars to stretch to include additional features, including solar panels and fencing to provide security

This winter will be the first the new maintenance facility is in operation.

Editor’s note: KDLL General Manager Jenny Neyman is the administrative coordinator of Tsalteshi Trails Association.