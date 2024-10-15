Kenai art installation symbolizes the power of perseverance

Soldotna’s Susie Scrivner is a former musician and songwriter. A decade ago, she was diagnosed with a severe illness that left her disabled and homebound. Scrivner lost her livelihood – her voice – and thought her life was over.

But, a blank wall in her home changed that.

“I was inside my house, and I saw a blank wall, and I thought ‘I wonder if I could paint that?’ In painting the wall, I discovered it helped to fill that void of pain with something new, which then gave me purpose,” Scrivner said.

Today, Scrivner’s healthy, and painting what she calls the “jewels” of the peninsula full-time. This month, she has over 70 pieces of work on display at the art center. Her paintings are shaped by the people, places and animals locals will probably recognize, from Kenai’s Holy Assumption Russian Orthodox Church, to dipnetters on the beach and a flock of puffins.

“I wasn’t formally trained," Scrivner said. "I sometimes joke when people say, ‘Well, did you go to art school?’ I say ‘No, I went to the school of hard knocks and I’m its president.’ So, I’m not trained, it’s done by instinct.”

Since taking up art full-time, Scrivner has enjoyed dabbling in new mediums. She also has several Alaska-centric wood burnings, glass engravings, sculptures and leatherwork on view in the gallery. She refers to herself as a creator, rather than an artist, because of her multifaceted works.

One aspect that sets Scrivner’s paintings apart from other local artists is her ability to mix pastel colors, as seen in a painting of the aurora borealis and others. Kenai Art Center Executive Director Charlotte Coots says this can be a struggle for some artists.

“I think people will really enjoy seeing the variety of artwork she has on display," Coots said. "And, I think they’ll be impressed by how much craftsmanship goes into it, and how Susie really, really pours her heart and soul into her work.”

One of Scrivner’s favorite pieces isn’t the most eye-catching in the room, but she says it’s the most impactful. It’s a naked self-portrait of her gazing into an ominous, red pit. Scrivner says that represents the vulnerability that comes with being an artist.

“For me, art is not so much about inspiration as it is perspiration," she said. "It’s just getting up to do it, because sometimes it’s hard. It takes a lot of courage and self-forgiveness to be an artist. It takes courage to keep working on a painting that you can ruin any minute, and it takes self-forgiveness when you do.”

Hunter Morrison / KDLL In addition to paintings, Scrivner has a number of wood burnings, sculptures and leatherwork on view in the gallery.

Last year, Scrivner nearly gave up painting entirely after a hurtful comment was directed toward her art. But, Scrivner persevered, which she says allowed her the opportunity to hang her work in a solo show.

Scrivner says her art may very well be the reason she’s still alive. Both Scrivner and Coots hope this month’s gallery will help folks better appreciate and preserve the “jewels” of the Kenai Peninsula.

“Living in Alaska is a special privilege,” Coots said. “I think when we’ve lived here a long time, we kind of forget about all the natural wonders and the beauty of the state, and it becomes second nature that we see these things all the time.”

Scrivner’s show, titled “Portraits of the Kenai,” will be on view in the art center’s main gallery through the month of October. It’s paired with a silent auction art installation in the back gallery.