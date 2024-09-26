Fencing club 'foils' wintertime blues

On a recent Tuesday in the cafeteria of Kenai Central High School, assistant fencing coach Travis Lawson leads a group of about half a dozen, mostly youth, through a series of stretches and footwork. The group is donned in mesh masks and are holding foils, long and pointed blades that look like a sword. It’s one of the Kenai Peninsula Fencing Club’s first meetups of the season after a summer hiatus.

The fencing club formed about 35 years ago in Homer. It eventually expanded to a second chapter on the peninsula after club member Peter Gundunas moved to Soldotna for a teaching job 15 years ago. He’s been the head coach ever since.

Gundunas says the central peninsula’s chapter is now the only active fencing group on the Kenai.

“Our rules are very refined, and in reality we’re playing tag," he said. "We come from the martial arts, we come from the art of defense, but we’ve taken it to such a level of athletics and speed that it’s completely different. The safety here is phenomenal.”

Gundunas says people, mostly beginners, join the club for a number of reasons. Some like the low impact exercises associated with fencing, which Gundunas says is a way to stay fit in the winter. But for many, a big part of the appeal is the swords.

“Everybody wants to play with the sword, but really, it’s about doing the boring drills with your feet and everything else," Gundunas said. "As my master said, this is a two lifetime sport, you can’t master it in one lifetime, it takes two lifetimes.”

Early in the season, the group learns how to advance and step away from an opponent. They’ll later get accustomed to fencing attire and practice the eight ways to block a blade by hand. The club also teaches respect for your opponent, an important part of fencing etiquette.

The club currently has less than ten active members, many of which are homeschoolers. Leif Abel, of Kasilof, is one of the only adults in the club. His two young children, who also fence, convinced him to take a stab at it last year after they fell in love with the sport.

Hunter Morrison / KDLL Leif Abel practices with an epee, a type of fencing blade. Head coach Peter Gundunas assists.

Abel says it's a win-win to exercise in a group setting while spending time with his children. The swords, he says, are an added bonus.

“It’s one thing to bring your kids to a sport and drop them off, or even stay and watch, that's very rewarding to watch your kids do something they enjoy physically. But, to do it with them is a lot more fun," Abel said. "It gives you a lot more insights for sure, I can see them pick it up while I try to pick it up."

Abel says another part of fencing’s appeal is the fast-paced problem solving associated with it. Gundunas calls the sport “kinetic chess.”

The club also competes in tournaments against other Alaska fencing groups and have several wins under their belt. A few high school students have even received full-ride fencing scholarships, and have gone on to coach fencing themselves.

But, even if you’re just in it just for the swords, Gundunas says the group’s comradery is unmatched.

“My attitude is the only people who lose are the ones who don’t show up," he said. "You show up, win, lose or draw, it doesn’t matter, you came to fence. Let’s fence.”

The club recently moved their practice location to Kenai Central High School’s cafeteria. They say this new space is more accommodating than the smaller church they moved from.