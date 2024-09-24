Kenai airport landscaping complete

The City of Kenai says more than $100,000 worth of landscaping work at the Kenai Municipal Airport terminal is complete. City council members approved a contract with Moore’s Landscaping for the project this summer.

The project site is the future home of a bronze bear sculpture garden , which was first presented to the council last year. When completed, the installation will include a sow and two cubs interacting with a river. The landscaping work features a dry river stream with river rocks, boulders and driftwood.

During last week’s city council meeting, council member Alex Douthit encouraged residents to check the work out for themselves.

“If you haven’t had a chance to go by the airport and check out all the landscaping and stuff, it looks really awesome,” he said. “It gives that whole building a big face lift. I’m glad we got that done, it looks really great. And as it greens up next spring, I’m sure it’ll be even better.”

The city is fundraising the cost of the bronze bears. When the project was presented to council members last year, it was estimated the three bears would carry a price tag of about $200,000. The city expressed interest in exploring grant opportunities and other funding sources for the statutes.