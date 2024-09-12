Soldotna council kills rezoning petition

A petition to loosen zoning laws on a 10.66-acres chunk of property in Soldotna failed at Wednesday’s Soldotna City Council meeting. Council members weighed community opposition against the developer’s interest in expanding the city’s housing inventory.

The roughly 11-acre parcel proposed for rezoning is off South Kobuk Street, across from Soldotna’s wastewater treatment plant. The petition came from owner Dolroco LLC, represented by Jeff Dolifka, who owns part of the company. The change would allow townhouses, condominiums, apartments, bed and breakfasts and even elementary schools.

A corner of the property is already zoned multi-family.

Several neighboring property owners spoke against rezoning, citing neighborhood aesthetics, traffic congestion, negative impact on property values, noise pollution and reduction of moose habitat.

Jeff Moore pointed to a petition signed by more than three dozen neighboring property owners.

“We, the 34 owners of the surrounding property, are your constituents,” he said. “Not the developers, nor the members of the committee who pushed this regulation through with bias. You are obligated to us. We oppose this resolution and expect you to vote as we wish.”

A recurring concern was the lack of a development plan from Dolifka. Soldotna’s city code doesn’t require developers to say what they’re going to do with a piece of land as a condition of rezoning. But, that’s what a lot of people wanted.

Pamela Hays was one such resident.

Ashlyn O'Hara Jeff Dolifka listens to pubilc testimony about his petition to rezone a piece of property on Wednesday, Sept. 12, 2024 in Soldotna, Alaska.

“My primary concern is the absence of a plan,” she said. “The rezone would allow for over 250 apartments and up to four stories high – well, 48 feet, which I am guessing it's four stories high. I believe that Jeff Dolifka had indicated that the owners were not planning on building anything this extensive, but it could possibly be done.”

Dolifka spoke last on the petition Wednesday. He said they haven’t created a development plan due to associated costs. He challenged concerns that he’s not vested in Soldotna’s success and said the property will ultimately be developed by him or someone else.

“The rezone would allow for maximum flexibility for a developer to create a plan that addresses the future needs of the city,” he said. “Unfortunately, this is spiraled into discussions about a 250-unit apartment building, the need for moose sanctuaries and a portrayal of apartment tenants as drug dealers and thieves. It's reached a point where I'm not even sure I want to be a part of developing it.”

Ultimately, the vote was 4-2 in opposition.

Councilman Dave Carey said action on the petition will be “one of the most important decisions” the council’s made. He said the city should give as much weight to community opposition as to potential community benefits. Not knowing what will happen on the property, he said, makes the rezone petition feel like too much too soon.

“There isn't a clear, stated plan for what will be the next step,” he said. “And I think that's the boogeyman that is presented here and in the minds of many. They just don't know, and so they're expecting it will be the absolute worst possible.”

Vice Mayor Lisa Parker said if the impacted land was near her house, she’d like to see a plan. She said that, plus fierce community opposition, are why she was voting no.

“Based on the comments that have been made tonight, the emails that we've received, the phone calls, the petitions, this isn't something where city residents are behind this, and I have to go with the wishes of the city residents,” she said.

Ashlyn O'Hara / KDLL From left, Soldotna City Council members Jordan Chilson, Dan Nelson and Linda Farnsworth-Hutchings listen to public testimony about a rezone petition on Wednesday, Sept. 12, 2024 in Soldotna, Alaska.

Council member Dan Nelson was one of the two votes in favor. He said rezoning approval is just one step in the process. Any development would be subject to additional city processes and would require separate approval.

“I respect the fact that as a neighbor, as a property owner, you want to plan, but this is a rezoning,” he said. “The developer has their property. It is their property, and I feel like sometimes in this conversation, we're treading on how to tell somebody how to use their private property, and that is something I have an issue with.”

Council member Jordan Chilson was the other vote in favor. He pushed back against comments by other council members that apartment renters don’t plan to stick around town long and shared his own struggles to find housing as an adult after growing up in Soldotna.

“I just think it's important that we look beyond our own properties and think of not only what is best for our homes, but our community as a whole, and those that want to make a home here, as well,” he said.

Wednesday’s council meeting is available to stream on the city of Soldotna’s YouTube channel.