What really happens to the clothes we send back

Part 2 of TED Radio Hour's The state of fashion

Returns from online retail shopping have created logistical and environmental nightmares. Former UPS executive Aparna Mehta and reporter Amanda Mull explain what really happens to our returns.

About Aparna Mehta

Aparna Mehta is a retired VP of Global Customer Solutions at UPS who now works as a leadership coach.

About Amanda Mull

Amanda Mull is a senior reporter at Bloomberg, where she writes the Buying Power column on consumer culture. Previously, she was a staff writer at The Atlantic.

This segment of the TED Radio Hour was produced by Harsha Nahata and edited by Sanaz Meshkinpour and Rachel Faulkner White. You can follow us on Facebook @TEDRadioHour and email us at TEDRadioHour@npr.org.

