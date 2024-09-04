Cizek withdraws from Senate race

Andy Cizek has withdrawn from the race for the northern Kenai Peninsula’s seat in the State Senate. Cizek was running as a member of the Alaska Independence Party. He faced off against incumbent Republican Sen. Jesse Bjorkman, Republican Rep. Ben Carpenter and Democratic candidate Tina Wegener.

Cizek, a former commercial pilot , finished last in the Aug. primary. He received about 2.6% of the more than 6,700 votes cast. He ran for the same seat in 2022.

Candidate Alana Greear has also withdrawn from a state legislative race this year. She was a candidate for the state House district covering the southern peninsula up to Kasilof.

No local outcomes in state races changed following state certification of primary election results. A full list of candidates for state office is available on the Alaska Division of Elections website at elections.alaska.gov.

The General Election is Nov. 5.