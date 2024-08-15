Kenai Peninsula hunters rescued in separate missions

The Alaska Air National Guard rescued three hunters in two separate missions on Sunday on the Kenai Peninsula.

According to a press release, Alaska State Troopers requested assistance from the Alaska Air National Guard to search for two stranded hunters near Benjamin Creek, about 40 miles southeast of Kenai. The hunters were about 4,500 feet above sea level when their tent was destroyed, making them more exposed to rain and wind.

A rescue helicopter with the National Guard was deployed to the scene. According to the press release, the hunters signaled the helicopter with orange fabric from their tent. After landing, National Guard members grabbed their gear and got the hunters on board the helicopter.

A separate distressed hunter was rescued at Bradley Lake on the same day, about 25 miles northeast of Homer. After troopers requested assistance, the National Guard spotted the hunter about 1,200 feet above sea level. The helicopter, equipped with specially designed skis, landed on a sandbar and brought the hunter onboard.

The Alaska Air National Guard says the state’s weather conditions can change quickly. If you plan to recreate in the wilderness, they recommend telling a friend or loved one where you’re going and when you plan to return. They also suggest carrying a satellite communication device, packing extra clothing and bringing a sturdy shelter.