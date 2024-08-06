'What if we just got married at Salmonfest?’; local music festival hosts first-official wedding

Between two musical acts on a sunny Saturday afternoon at the festival’s Ocean Stage, sweethearts Nathan “Nate” Lockwood and Jo-Anna Daly gaze into each other’s eyes while holding hands, dressed to the nines in their best wedding attire.

Airbrushed depictions of salmon swim above their heads while bubbles fill the August air. The partied chatter from a nearby beer garden quiets, and festival goers who are strolling by stop to bear witness to the ceremony, which is officiated by Daly’s great uncle Bob.

The one-of-a-kind ceremony is the first official wedding Salmonfest has hosted since its inaugural lineup in 2011. The couple has attended the music festival each year they’ve been together, and say it's always brought them good memories.

Daly came up with the idea for a Salmonfest wedding on a whim.

“Me and Nate have family all over the county," she said. "Most of my people are on the East Coast, and we were trying to come up with a spot that was convenient for everyone which doesn’t really exist. So I kind of half-jokingly said ‘What if we just got married at Salmonfest?’”

Originally from New Jersey, Daly moved to Alaska in 2020 for environmental work and met her colleague-turned-husband the first day on the job. Lockwood, who grew up in Alaska, says that day changed his life.

Hunter Morrison / KDLL Salmonfest hosted its first official wedding ceremony on Saturday

“I remember the first day Jo-Anna came to the office, she was kind of being shown around and introduced," Lockwood said. "It was the first time I saw her, and it really felt like I was struck by lightning. I just was blown away and I knew that I wanted to get to know her, and I was lucky to get to.”

Soon after, the two went on their first date and realized almost immediately they were meant to be together. Lockwood says he fell in love with Daly’s kindness, while Daly fell in love with Lockwood’s charisma. The two moved in together, and their love only grew stronger.

Two years later on a trip to Alyeska Resort in Girdwood, Lockwood popped the big question under a gazebo. The couple spent the day taking snowboarding lessons and riding the tram, all while Lockwood mapped out his big proposal.

“I was very nervous," he said. "I was very excited the whole day, I kept planning different places for the proposal, and the gazebo kind of came together last-minute. We had this family that was kind of riding down the gondola with us and they secretly recorded the whole thing, and I kind of rushed through the whole thing because I was so nervous, but it was still a beautiful moment.”

The couple was thrilled to have a Salmonfest wedding because they say it gives their friends and family an excuse to visit Alaska. Lockwood says the festival showcases the best of the state, including the importance of salmon conservation.

“I hope it’s all about love, I feel that vibe every time I come here," Lockwood said. "Love for everyone who’s there, see our love displayed on stage, but also love for our state. I think that’s one of the main messages of this festival.”

The newlyweds say one of the best perks of a Salmonfest wedding is that its music-driven setting champions an unforgettable afterparty. And all the people who showed up to the wedding seemed to agree.