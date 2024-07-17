Cooper Landing anglers express excitement over sockeye runs

As sockeye salmon counts begin to climb, fishing is in full swing on the Kenai Peninsula. A popular access point for anglers is Sportsman’s Landing, where the Kenai and Russian Rivers converge.

Anglers, fishing guides and employees of the Russian River Ferry in Cooper Landing shared their experiences and anticipations this season.

“Today we’re going to go out, have a good day," said Hambone Stevenson, a fishing guide with Alaska Rivers Company. "Hopefully the sun shines and we don’t get too wet. Go out and chase some sockeye and make the best of it.”

“We’re probably going to start our day getting our limits of sockeye, and then transition to trout," said Mike Harpe, a fishing guide with Kenai River Fly Fishing. "We’re going to the canyon section of the Kenai today, which is super beautiful. A little bit of everything, show these guys their first time down the Kenai River.”

“First and foremost, just a nice, fun day on the river," said Christopher Wood, a lifelong Alaskan who recently moved to Nebraska. "Catching fish will be secondary to just having a fun, outdoor experience with my wife and kids.”

“I’m hoping everyone will have fun,” said 8-year-old Ivy Wood of Nebraska.

“Our first run was a little tougher with the high water and the way the fish were kind of spread out," Harpe said. "The way the second run is shaping up, it’s looking to be a good, strong, second run. We’re seeing a lot of early fish coming in, some of our upper tributary fish. It’s been some pretty good early sockeye on the upper Kenai here.”

“We’ve been in between runs for a good little bit now, but the second run is finally about to start here," said Seaver Lilly, an employee of the Russian River Ferry. "Probably in the next three or four days here I expect them to start pushing up. Fishing has definitely picked up over the past couple days, too. People are finally starting to hit their limits.”

“They’ve been good, they’ve been good," said Caroline Hardy, a float guide with Alaska Rivers Company. "There’s definitely fish that are in the river, for sure. The second run is picking up, which is pretty fun. It’s been really fun to fish.”

“You never know what you’re going to get," Harpe said. "This river has yielded some of the biggest sport fish caught in the world.”

“My dad owned and operated a lodge in northern Maine when I was a kid so I got the bug early on," Stevenson said. "I really just wanted to one-up him and come to Alaska.”

“I like having fun on the river and beating my goal,” Ivy said.

“Not being at work, being outdoors, and if we’re lucky, lots of salmon filets for healthy meals for the coming months,” Christopher said.

“Getting out on the Kenai everyday, there’s always something new going on," Stevenson said. "There’s different fish coming in, they’re moving around, you stay very present, you stay very active and focused all day reading the river, reading the resource. It’s a great way to interact with our beautiful, natural world here in Alaska.”

“Oh my gosh, it’s just so fun," Hardy said. "Getting to see the fish is really, really fun. Getting to fight the fish is fun, too.”

“Truly, guiding is being a liaison to the resource, and sharing this beautiful backyard that we call home,” Harpe said.

“It’s world class fishing all around, whether you want to go for trout or salmon, it’s fantastic," Lilly said. "And also, you have an amazing view every time you go out.”

“This river is one of a kind," Harpe said. "The Kenai River, there’s not many rivers that even come close to what we see here. The magnitude of fish, the accessibility, and the pure beauty of it.”

“This is my office, I wake up to this every morning," Lilly said. "I have to pinch myself a little bit every time and just think about how fortunate I am to see this everyday, and also interact with people. The tourists that come through here, I meet so many different people from so many different areas, so it’s a pretty cool job.”

“The one thing with the Kenai is we really have to cherish this river and protect it," Harpe said. "Educate everybody out here on the resource. I think the more education spread to every angler will only help us in the long run.”

Sport fishing regulations for waters throughout the Kenai Peninsula can be accessed on the Alaska Department of Fish and Game’s website. You can also purchase fishing licenses and stamps on their website.