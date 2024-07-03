Siam Noodles and Food expands to Kenai

When the owner of Kenai’s Thai Town restaurant announced her retirement roughly two months ago, Siam Noodles and Food acted swiftly. The Soldotna-based restaurant has considered expanding to Kenai for a while now, hoping to serve more people on the peninsula. The two restaurants are owned by the same family, so Thai Town’s closure seemed like a perfect opportunity for Siam to expand.

Siam Noodles and Food has been serving the Kenai Peninsula for over six years. Last year, the restaurant moved its Soldotna location. The restaurant’s now in the old Moose is Loose building on the Sterling Highway across from Soldotna Creek Park

Since acquiring the space next to Jersey Subs in Kenai, owners KK Piwon and Noi Apaipak have put up new wallpaper, installed a new front desk and renovated the kitchen. Charnchon Nammoon is a server and son of one of the owners.

“It was definitely a time crunch to get everything done and going," he said. "As soon as we got everything completed, we were like ‘alright, now it’s go-time.’ So this is it.”

Siam’s Kenai location will have the same menu as the Soldotna location, although Nammoon says they’re working on updating some of their dishes. Popular menu items include pineapple fried rice, tom yum soup and pad see ew, a stir fry noodle dish.

“The importance is just being able to serve both towns," Nammoon said. "There’s not really Thai options in Kenai, and there’s a lot of office buildings around here. Being able to do both, Kenai and Soldotna. ”

Hunter Morrison / KDLL Siam Noodles and Food's Kenai grand opening offered guests a free lunch buffet

During the restaurant's free grand opening lunch buffet Tuesday, the smell of pad thai, yellow curry and egg rolls filled the air. At every table, customers indulged in authentic Thai cuisine. Some shared their thoughts on the new expansion.

“I am just thrilled to death for the owners," said Carole Bochholz of Soldotna. "This has been a great restaurant in Soldotna, and I’m glad to see them expand to Kenai. I know they work really, really hard and I’m happy for their success.”

“They’re so friendly, always," said Karen Kramer of Soldotna. "They’re very friendly here, and their food is so delicious.”

“We love Siam," said Katie Archer Olson of Soldotna. "We did love Thai Town as well, but they’ve done a beautiful job with the remodel here. It’s always nice to have a reception and welcome the community so we can kind of taste what the Kenai version is.”

“It just offers a variety," said Ed Bettow of Soldotna. "A lot of the restaurants, most of the people are foreigners. It’s hard work, it’s dedicated, and the result is the product they put out.”

Nammoon hopes the new Kenai restaurant will help expand Alaskans’ taste pallet.

“I just want everybody to have a taste of Thai," he said. "It’s a good variety of food around here.”

Kenai’s Siam Noodles and Food is next to Jersey Subs on Willow Street. Owners are still finalizing the hours of operation for the new Kenai location, but their Soldotna location is open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday through Monday.