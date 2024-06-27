'They've been moving a lot of gravel'; wildlife refuge welcomes annual summer youth program

About halfway down Skilak Lake Road on the Kenai National Wildlife Refuge, four teenagers unload planks of wood from the flatbed of a truck onto a wheelbarrow. Once secured with a strap, the wood is shimmied about a quarter mile down a trail to Upper Ohmer Cabin, where it’ll be used to replace the cabin’s deck.

The project is one of many the teens will be a part of this summer through the Youth Conservation Corps program.

“It’s so valuable, I wish I knew about this program when I was growing up,” said Marquece Blanks, better known as “Queasy.” He’s spearheading the refuge’s YCC program.

“I just feel like it’s really fulfilling, it’s such a character builder. It really allows you to find your strengths, and I feel like, throughout this season, the kids are going to surprise themselves about their abilities that they didn’t know they could do or surpass,” Blanks said

Founded in the 1970s, the YCC employs youth ages 15 to 18 on federally managed lands from June to August. The wildlife refuge usually employs four or five teens each summer to help with various upkeep and repair tasks.

So far, the group has helped with trail maintenance at the refuge’s headquarters in Soldotna. Later this summer, they’ll install stepping stones at Hideout Trail and maintain other trails on the refuge.

“They’ve been busy,” said Dan Saxton, cabins manager for the refuge. “They've been moving a lot of gravel. That’s the trademark for the YCC, they move a lot of gravel for us, so they’re sleeping well at night.”

Hunter Morrison / KDLL Youth Conservation Corps members wheel wood down a trail to Upper Ohmer Cabin

While Saxton saws planks of wood the youth helped carry to the work site, Lynnea Hack assists her corps partners in applying stain to the exterior of the cabin. She’s always enjoyed the outdoors, and likes that her efforts in the program can help others enjoy it, too.

“It’s definitely important because you get to explore the refuge, see more places than you might’ve if you didn’t," Hack said. "You also realize how much effort goes into maintaining this much land. The refuge is 1.92 acres, that’s a lot of land to maintain.”

Since joining the corps, Hack says she’s grown a greater appreciation for the land, especially when it comes to trail maintenance. The opportunity gives her a better understanding of the importance of teamwork.

“Working on a small crew like this, you really get to know each other and work more efficiently together," Hack said. "I think that’s a good skill to have later in life.”

“This program is just incredibly important to me, and I feel like it needs to be spread a little bit more,” said Blanks. “I feel like not a lot of people know about the YCC program. The opportunities and mindsets that these kids are able to build are incredibly amazing to see.”

Upper Ohmer Cabin is one of over 20 cabins the wildlife refuge manages. To view a map of the refuge’s cabins or to reserve one, visit recreation dot gov.