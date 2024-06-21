Wildlife Refuge hosts guided summer hikes

The Kenai National Wildlife Refuge will host several guided hikes on Skilak Lake Road throughout the remainder of the month. The free hikes are open to anyone 12 and older.

The next hike will be Saturday at the Hidden Creek Trail, a moderate two-mile hike. The trailhead is between the Skilak Lookout Trailhead and Hidden Lake Road. The hike will begin at 1 p.m.

The refuge will host two guided hikes next week. The first will be on June 28 at the Upper Kenai River Trail, less than one mile from the east entrance of Skilak Lake Road. The moderate hike will begin at 10 a.m.

The following day, there will be a guided hike at Vista Trail, at the end of Upper Skilak Lake Road. This is considered a challenging hike, with an elevation gain of over 1,000 feet. The hike will begin at 1 p.m.

The wildlife refuge suggests hikers wear sturdy shoes and bring plenty of water. Pets should be left at home.

For more information about the guided hikes or upcoming activities, visit the Kenai National Wildlife Refuge’s Facebook page.