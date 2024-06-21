Scott Galloway says Boomers are robbing Gen Z of their future
Part 1 of TED Radio Hour episode What’s driving generations apart
For much of the 20th century, Americans have seen their wealth grow. But with mounting debt and unaffordable housing, Scott Galloway says that is no longer the reality for many Gen Zers.
About Scott Galloway
Scott Galloway is the host of the podcasts Prof G Podand Pivot. He also writes the No Mercy / No Malice newsletter.
He is a professor at NYU’s Stern School of Business and has served on the boards of brands including The New York Times Company and Urban Outfitters. His books include The Four, The Algebra of Happiness, Adrift: America in 100 Charts and, most recently, The Algebra of Wealth.
This segment of TED Radio Hour was produced by James Delahoussaye and edited by Sanaz Meshkinpour. You can follow us on Facebook @TEDRadioHourand email us at TEDRadioHour@npr.org.
Web Resources
Related TED Playlist: The future of money
Related TED Talk: How Amazon, Apple, Facebook and Google manipulate our emotions
Related TED Talk: 5 parenting tips for raising resilient, self-reliant kids
NPR Related Links
The Indicator: The American Dream adrift
The Indicator: Building generational wealth in rural America
Here's one reason why America's racial wealth gap persists across generations
Copyright 2024 NPR