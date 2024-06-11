'It’s all about protecting the fish'; volunteers restore eroded river bank with plants

Next to the Kenai River at Soldotna’s Centennial Park Sunday, about 50 people dig holes in the earth. Native vegetation like raspberries and Sitka roses are planted and topped with natural fertilizer.

The more than 200 plants will help restore a particular section of the Kenai River, which has become a well-liked fishing spot in recent years. Alexa Millward, Trout Unlimited Alaska’s Kenai Peninsula engagement coordinator, says the spot’s popularity has led to erosion of the river bank.

“Once these vegetations take root, they’re going to work to stabilize the bank and prevent erosion," she said. "It’s going to provide habitat for juvenile salmon, so that provides shade, shelter, it keeps the water cool, it provides structure to protect them and it also adds nutrients to the system.”

While the event is important to helping the ecosystem, Millward says it also provides a chance to learn about the benefits of river bank revegetation. Several environmental nonprofits, including the Kenai Watershed Forum and Cook Inletkeeper, were present at the bank restoration with educational booths.

Michael Sanchez is a Soldotna snowbird and one of the volunteers of the revegetation. He says he was glad to see all ages volunteering, including children.

Hunter Morrison / KDLL Newly planted vegetation along an eroded section of river bank in Soldotna

“It’s all about protecting the fish," Sanchez said. "We’ve got to do something to take care of the future so my kids’ kids can come here and fish.”

Sanchez says he attended a class by the Alaska Department of Fish and Game highlighting river bank erosion and restoration. He says the skills he learned have been beneficial to revegetating this section of the river.

“The river is huge, and a lot of it needs some TLC because of these boaters," he said. "Their focus is just on fishing, they don’t care about the banks, so we have to do stuff like this to take care of the future.”

Given the river bank’s proximity to a parking lot, Millward says the newly planted vegetation will help filter out pollution. She also hopes this event will inspire change for landowners along anadromous bodies of water.

“It’s a really cool aspect for the community to be a part and give back to the river that gives so much to us," Millward said. "But also, if they are private landowners on the Kenai, they can look at their own land and see what kind of work they can do to better their own property. We hope that this is just one of many projects.”

