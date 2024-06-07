New Soldotna fair centers around environmental education

The Kenai Watershed Forum, an environmental conservation nonprofit, will host its first-ever Kenai River Fair this Saturday at Soldotna Creek Park. The free event will feature a number of family-friendly activities and education booths from partner agencies.

Sara Aamodt is the nonprofit’s development coordinator. She says the fair is a spin-off of the Kenai River Festival, which ran until last year.

“The goal is to bring awareness and appreciation for the resources we have and what the Kenai Peninsula has to offer, and even the rest of Alaska," Aamodt said. "Make people aware of how they can help and how they can promote different things about the environment, and protect the environment.”

Among other educational activities, the fair will showcase a fly tying demonstration booth that’s open to all ages. It’ll also have informational activities and resources from the Kenai National Wildlife Refuge, Smokey the Bear and other government entities.

“The Kenai River Festival went on for thirty years and it was always a hit, so we’re definitely trying to keep the heart of that with the education aspect of the Kenai River Fair,” Aamodt said.

The Kenai River Fair will run this Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, visit the Kenai Watershed Forum website.