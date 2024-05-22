Assembly fields election security concerns

The Kenai Peninsula Borough Assembly chambers were filled Tuesday with more than two dozen attendees, many wearing orange safety vests, who called on the borough to change the way it counts ballots in local elections.

Public testimony at the assembly’s regular meeting was dominated by residents advocating for heightened security measures for local elections. The group’s concerns ranged from ballot custody, to the manufacturer of the borough’s electronic ballot counters, to a desire to have all ballots hand-counted.

Among the contingent were Alaska Senate candidate Andy Cizek and Kenai Peninsula Borough School District Board Members Matt Morse and Diane MacRae.

Ashlyn O'Hara / KDLL Waynette Coleman wears a target affixed to her back while speaking about election security at a Kenai Peninsula Borough Assembly meeting on May 21.

Happy Valley resident Waynette Coleman scheduled 10 minutes to address assembly members about the group’s concerns. She spoke broadly about how government exists because of the consent of the governed, and outlined steps she wants to see the borough take to restore public faith in the local election process.

“Here’s what we’d like to see: In order to keep transparency, integrity, security, we need — no, we shall have — clear ballot boxes,” Coleman said. “And I know that sounds funny, but a clear ballot box actually gives me confidence and others that when that ballot is slipped in there, you see it.”

Coleman’s comments were accentuated with props, including a copy of the Declaration of Independence and a paper target affixed to the back of her shirt.

Duane Edelman criticized the borough’s use of ballot counters manufactured by Dominion Voting Systems. The company came under fire after the 2020 presidential election, when former President Donald Trump made it a target by suggesting the election had been rigged. Dominion settled a defamation suit with Fox News last year claiming the company spread false information about the security of its voting machines.

Ashlyn O'Hara / KDLL A copy of the Declaration of Independence rests on the dais during a Kenai Peninsula Borough assembly meeting on May 21.

“We would like to be like Wasilla and be a hand-counting area only,” Edelman said. “So, in conclusion, I would urge you to initiate a 60-day written cancellation of the voting agreement with Dominion.”

The Kenai Peninsula Borough has used Dominion machines in local elections for decades. In 2021, the borough rolled out new Dominion ballot counters that comply with the federal Americans with Disabilities Act. The borough was required to adopt an accessible system after a Homer resident alleged in a complaint filed with the Alaska State Commission for Human Rights the existing system didn’t accommodate his vision disability.

Kenai Peninsula Borough Mayor Peter Micciche pushed back against the claims voiced Tuesday, asserting borough elections already follow the security measures sought by speakers.

“Your local elections are well done, closer to what you want than almost everywhere in the U.S.”

Assembly members in 2021 overhauled the borough’s election policies to address concerns about election integrity and security. The changes clarified the chain of custody for local ballots, required ballot counting machines be publicly tested and mandated personal identification for people who vote absentee by mail.

Ashlyn O'Hara / KDLL Duane Edelman testifies before the Kenai Peninsula Borough Assembly on May 21.

Multiple assembly members, including President Brent Johnson, said they are confident in the integrity of borough elections.

“I have great confidence in the election of the United States,” Johnson said. “Not just of the borough, not just of the state but of the United States.”

Micciche suggested those advocating for hand-counting ballots pursue a citizen petition, which would give residents the opportunity to vote on whether the borough should move to hand-counting. He said electronic counters are more accurate than humans, and attendees should consider the impacts of what they’re advocating.

“There are unintended consequences, sometimes, on some of the things you’re asking for,” Micciche said. “So it’s just important to think about them carefully. It’s important to not be a lemming and follow what you hear instead of what you see.”

Kenai Peninsula Borough Clerk Michele Turner said Wednesday that no citizen petitions have been filed for the upcoming municipal election cycle. The deadline to submit a petition for consideration on the Oct. 1 ballot is Aug. 6.