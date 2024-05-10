Wind energy can be unpredictable. AI can help

Part 4 of the TED Radio Hour episode Our tech has a climate problem

Sims Witherspoon is a researcher using AI to fight climate change. She says AI can help solve the biggest problem with renewables like wind and solar: their unpredictable nature.

About Sims Witherspoon

A leader at the AI research lab DeepMind, Sims Witherspoon is focused on finding ways for artificial intelligence to both advance science and benefit humanity.

Sims spent the last decade building technologies for social good and was a founding member of Google's Crisis Response team, which develops and activates products like SOS Alerts that deliver timely, relevant information to people during natural and human-made crises. She is also the co-founder of the Centre for AI & Climate, an international organization connecting technology, policy and business to accelerate the world's transition to net zero.

