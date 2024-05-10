Kenai Art Center to host Mother's Day pottery sale

The Kenai Potters Guild will hold its annual Mother’s Day pottery sale this Saturday at the Kenai Art Center. One of two sales the group holds throughout the year, work from more than 20 potters will be available for purchase.

Kenai Potters Guild President Carol Padgett says the event will have beautiful gifts for mothers, and is a great way to get more pottery into the community.

“It’s a way to get people into the art center, and also from the potters, it’s a way for them to share their pottery and sell some of their wares," Padgett said. "A lot of it goes to the pottery guild itself, that keeps us functioning, so it’s a fundraiser for the pottery guild.”

Padgett says the event will complement the art center’s current installations, which feature several textile, metal and digital pieces. She also says the event is an excellent way to create buzz about the guild’s upcoming art center installation this July.

The Mother’s Day pottery sale will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.