China’s economy had a stronger first quarter than was expected, but concerns remain over a crisis in the country’s vital property sector.

Roben Farzad, host of Public Radio’s “Full Disclosure,” joins Scott Tong to unpack the ups and downs and what it means for China and the global economy.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

