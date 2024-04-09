© 2024 KBBI
AM 890 and kbbi.org: Serving the Kenai Peninsula
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

New Jersey students build animal robots to help preserve endangered Mayan language

Published April 9, 2024 at 4:20 AM AKDT
Princeton High School students working on the prototypes they are developing for their entry in Samsung Electronics' Solve for Tomorrow competition (P. Kenneth Burns/WHYY)
Princeton High School students working on the prototypes they are developing for their entry in Samsung Electronics' Solve for Tomorrow competition (P. Kenneth Burns/WHYY)

A group of students from Princeton, New Jersey, is hoping to win the Solve for Tomorrow STEM competition with an animal robot.

The robot is programmed to speak Mam, an indigenous language in Guatemala and the native language of some members of the team.

Kenneth Burns of WHYY reports.

Students representing Princeton High School in the Samsung Electronics Solve For Tomorrow STEM competition with their teacher Mark Eastburn (center). (P. Kenneth Burns/WHYY)

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2024 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.