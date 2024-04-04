'Building community support and relationships': New CARTS director talks ethos, expansion
The Central Peninsula’s door-to-door public transportation service has a new executive director, after the organization’s board made a change of leadership late last year. KDLL's Riley Board talked with Jessica Schultz, the new director, about the current transit services available, her vision for community relationships and the organization's expansion goals. Listen below.
Jessica Schultz Interview
You can learn more about the service here.