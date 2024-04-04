© 2024 KBBI
'Building community support and relationships': New CARTS director talks ethos, expansion

KDLL | By Riley Board
Published April 4, 2024 at 8:59 PM AKDT
CARTS Executive Director Jessica Schultz presents to the Kenai Peninsula Borough Assembly on March 19, 2024.
CARTS Executive Director Jessica Schultz presents to the Kenai Peninsula Borough Assembly on March 19, 2024.

The Central Peninsula’s door-to-door public transportation service has a new executive director, after the organization’s board made a change of leadership late last year. KDLL's Riley Board talked with Jessica Schultz, the new director, about the current transit services available, her vision for community relationships and the organization's expansion goals. Listen below.

Jessica Schultz Interview

You can learn more about the service here.
Kenai Peninsula News
Riley Board
Riley Board is a Report For America participant and senior reporter at KDLL covering rural communities on the central Kenai Peninsula.
