Locally produced film to hold auditions this week

A small-budget movie that’s being filmed on the Kenai Peninsula is holding auditions for numerous open roles this week. The film, titled “Chasing Rainbows,” is a fantasy story about a young woman who is transported to an alternative world full of unusual people and mysteries.

The production is looking to cast local actors of varying ages for more than 15 unpaid male and female roles. The project is also in need of background actors, animal actors, filming locations and more. The movie is projected to be filmed this June, July and August at various locations across the peninsula.

“Chasing Rainbows” is the first attempt at a feature film by Kenai Peninsula-based film group Final Spark. Auditions for the movie will be held Monday, April 1 through Wednesday April 3 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Kenai Performers’ rehearsal space behind Subway on K-Beach Road. The production will also accept audition videos.

For more information about the movie, available character roles or how to get involved, visit Final Spark’s Facebook page.