Nikiski student arrested after threatening to shoot up school, troopers say
Alaska State Troopers arrested a Nikiski Middle-High School student after they say he made threats toward the school.
Troopers responded to the school Tuesday after receiving a report from a school staff member. According to troopers, the student made verbal threats to bring guns and shoot up the school. The threats were made to multiple students about peers and people at the school.
After a trooper investigation, the student was arrested Wednesday off school property.