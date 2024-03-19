Voters in Ohio, Arizona, Florida head to the polls for primaries

In Ohio, voters are casting ballots in the presidential primary and also in the Republican Senate primary. The winner will face Democratic Sen. Sherrod Brown in November.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with Karen Kasler, statehouse bureau chief for Ohio Public Radio and Television.

In Arizona, voters are heading to the polls on Tuesday. President Biden is also campaigning in the state, which he very narrowly won in 2020.

Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes speaks with Ben Giles, political editor for KJZZ.

In Florida, voters are casting ballots in a Republican primary.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with Joe Byrnes, a reporter for WMFE in Orlando.

