Nikiski man arrested for stealing $5,000 in tools

Alaska State Troopers arrested a Nikiski man Wednesday after they say he stole more than $5,000 worth of tools from a neighbor.

Troopers responded to a residential construction site in Nikiski early last month after a report of a burglary and theft on the property. The stolen items included a generator, four tool organizers, a drill, light, compressor, several nail guns and smaller items.

According to troopers, they observed foot tracks in the snow, going from inside a trailer on the property to a nearby powerline trail. The tracks led to the home of 51-year-old Glen Carlson.

The owner of the property where the construction was occurring told investigators Carlson’s associates used to squat at the site and were forced to leave after she purchased the property. She told them Carlson made threats to rob the property once construction of a home began.

Two days after the burglary and theft were reported, troopers say a friend of Carlson’s purchased some of the stolen tools, although he did not realize they were stolen. After his girlfriend informed him, he brought the tools to a storage unit until they could return them to their owner. The girlfriend ultimately coordinated with the property owner to return the stolen tools, although troopers say two items, a compressor and nail gun, are still missing.

Troopers say they contacted Carlson on his property Wednesday, where he said he didn’t know anything about the tools. Troopers handcuffed him, and say they found two small plastic bags of methamphetamine in his pockets. Carlson is charged with four counts: theft, criminal trespass, violating conditions of release and possession of a controlled substance.