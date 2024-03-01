Borough takes first steps toward website overhaul

The Kenai Peninsula Borough’s website is soon getting a revamp, correcting what the mayor’s office says is a difficult-to-navigate site.

Since entering office about a year ago, Mayor Peter Micciche has been vocal about his desire for an improved borough website. He described the current site as “missing the mark” and said the redesign process will incorporate lots of community input.

“It needs to function for the people we serve, not just us,” Micciche said at the Borough Assembly’s meeting Tuesday night.

Joe Rizzo, the mayor’s communications director, led the effort, and told the Borough Assembly Tuesday night that he put together a team of residents to review the current website. He said he tasked focus group members with finding certina information on the website, and they all struggled.

“It told us exactly what we know, which is that the current website is very difficult to navigate, it’s very hard to find information,” Rizzo said.

He also surveyed borough departments.

“And asked them what things does the website do now that absolutely cannot go away, that will make your jobs harder?” he said. “And what things could we add to the website that would make it easier for residents to have accessibility to your department and any questions they might have?”

The borough began soliciting proposals for the website overhaul in November and settled on Gere Tactical from Vancouver, Wash. The mayor’s office asked the assembly to approve a $90,000 contract with the company.

On Tuesday night, the assembly unanimously approved the website contract as part of its consent agenda.