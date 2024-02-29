© 2024 KBBI
AM 890 and kbbi.org: Serving the Kenai Peninsula
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Soldotna police respond to suicide at hotel

KDLL | By Riley Board
Published February 29, 2024 at 12:34 PM AKST
The Soldotna Police Department office on the Sterling Highway in Soldotna.
Riley Board
/
KDLL
The Soldotna Police Department office on the Sterling Highway in Soldotna.

An Utqiagvik man died by suicide in a Soldotna hotel yesterday, according to Soldotna police.

In a Wednesday press release from the department, police say staff at the Aspen Hotel in Soldotna requested a wellness check on 41-year-old Nels Aamodt. Staff told police they had been unable to contact him and were concerned. Aamodt's family told police he was having a mental health crisis.

According to the release, police knocked on the door to Aamodt's room and heard a single gunshot. Alaska State Troopers also responded, and officers entered the room, where they found Aamodt with a single gunshot wound.

He was still breathing when emergency responders arrived, but died of his wounds on the way to the hospital.

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline can be reached at 988.
Tags
Kenai Peninsula News
Riley Board
Riley Board is a Report For America participant and senior reporter at KDLL covering rural communities on the central Kenai Peninsula.
See stories by Riley Board
Support for KDLL's Report For America Coverage comes from Kenai Mountains-Turnagain Arm National Heritage Area
Find out more