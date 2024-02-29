Soldotna police respond to suicide at hotel

An Utqiagvik man died by suicide in a Soldotna hotel yesterday, according to Soldotna police.

In a Wednesday press release from the department, police say staff at the Aspen Hotel in Soldotna requested a wellness check on 41-year-old Nels Aamodt. Staff told police they had been unable to contact him and were concerned. Aamodt's family told police he was having a mental health crisis.

According to the release, police knocked on the door to Aamodt's room and heard a single gunshot. Alaska State Troopers also responded, and officers entered the room, where they found Aamodt with a single gunshot wound.

He was still breathing when emergency responders arrived, but died of his wounds on the way to the hospital.

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline can be reached at 988.