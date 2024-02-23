Researchers looking into Facebook face data dilemma

As social media companies like Facebook come under more scrutiny for their content regulation and policies, outside researchers are trying to access more data to draw better conclusions about the correlation between the content and its consequences on users.

But as Alan Yu of WHYY’s The Pulse reports, accessing data can be tricky and sometimes impossible.

