Life in Ukraine, and on the front line, after two years of war

The war in Ukraine has upended lives for more than two years now. More than 6 million people have fled the country, and many thousands have been killed.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd speaks with one Ukrainian woman about life in wartime. Katherine Semenyuk is a volunteer chaplain with the Ukrainian military and joins us from the lines.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2024 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.