Bullfighting is back in Mexico City for now

Bullfighting is back in Mexico City after a two-year absence. A ban brought about in 2022 that shut down the iconic 42,000-seat La Plaza México arena was reversed by a recent legal ruling, but that ruling itself could be reversed in the near future.

Bullfighting remains popular among many Mexicans, but a growing number are concerned about animal welfare and want to see it banned.

New York Times reporter James Wagner has been covering bullfighting in the country and was at the arena recently to see some of the action. He joins host Peter O’Dowd.

