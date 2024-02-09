Valentine's bazaar comes to Kenai Chamber

Those who’ve procrastinated purchasing their special someone a gift this Valentine’s Day are in luck. The Kenai Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Center will host its first-ever Last Chance Valentine’s Bazaar this Saturday and Sunday.

The bazaar will showcase about twenty first-time and seasoned local vendors. The Besties Candy Company, Scentsy and Nikishka Sun Products are just a few of the featured vendors. Candles, jewelry and other handcrafted items will be available for purchase at the event.

Samantha Springer is the Kenai Chamber’s executive director. She says the Valentine’s Day bazaar is a replacement for their annual fall bazaar, which has seen a decline in attendance over the years.

“I just think it's really important to have a venue where people can come and show their craft and artwork that doesn’t cost an arm and a leg for them to participate in," Springer said. "If they’re just dipping their toes into starting to do these kinds of things, it’s a great entryway to that without being overwhelming.”

The Last Chance Valentine’s Bazaar will be held at the visitors center in Kenai this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.