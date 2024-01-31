© 2024 KBBI
AM 890 and kbbi.org: Serving the Kenai Peninsula
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Tennessee laws prevented Allie Phillips from getting an abortion. Now she's running for office

Published January 31, 2024 at 4:20 AM AKST
An abortion-rights demonstrator holds a sign during a rally Chattanooga, Tennessee. (Ben Margot/AP)
An abortion-rights demonstrator holds a sign during a rally Chattanooga, Tennessee. (Ben Margot/AP)

Abortion is expected to be one of the important issues in the upcoming election for voters and candidates alike.

Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes speaks with Allie Phillips, who is running for a seat in the Tennessee House of Representatives after she was impacted by the state’s abortion restrictions. She’s running for Tennessee’s 75th district, Northwest of Nashville.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2024 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.