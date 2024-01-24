Soldotna woman arrested for burglarizing, stealing from workplace

Police arrested a 29-year-old Soldotna woman after they say she burglarized a local business that she worked at on multiple occasions.

Soldotna Police first received a report of a burglary and theft at Lucy’s Market Jan. 17. A second and third burglary occurred at the business Jan. 19 and Jan. 21. Police say over $2000 in cash was stolen from the business. On one occasion, a large knife was found next to the cash register, which police say had been used to open a cash box. A bank bag and multiple security cameras were also stolen or damaged.

Police say there was no forced entry during the burglary attempts. In a statement given to police, the business owner said employee Landis Whybark-Marshall of Soldotna entered the building through the employee door. The owner provided police video evidence of her searching for and opening a cash box during a burglary attempt.

Police executed a search warrant at Whybark-Marshall’s residence and located a door key to the business. Police also searched her car and found coin wrappers and envelopes with employee names. The business owner told police the coin wrappers were stolen from the bank bag.

Whybark-Marshall was arrested on counts of second-degree burglary, second-degree theft, fifth-degree criminal mischief and tampering with physical evidence.