Kenai man arrested for threatening store clerk with pickaxe

Police arrested a 40-year-old Kenai man after they say he threatened an employee at a local business last week.

Kenai Police responded to Kenai River Cannabis Jan. 17 after a man reportedly threatened a store clerk with a pickaxe. After an investigation, police say they discovered Jaime Doleman of Kenai entered the store and asked to trade something for marijuana. Doleman then told the clerk that he had “better watch his back because he is a convicted felon.” He then opened his jacket to reveal a pickaxe. The store manager provided video evidence of the incident to police.

After Doleman was asked to leave the store, police located him walking south on the Kenai Spur Highway. Police then ordered him to drop the pickaxe. Police say he smelled of alcohol and was slurring his speech.

Doleman was arrested on a third-degree assault charge and one count of violating the conditions of release for consuming alcohol, related to a theft charge from earlier this year.