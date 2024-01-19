© 2024 KBBI
AM 890 and kbbi.org: Serving the Kenai Peninsula
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Soldotna man arrested on domestic violence, kidnapping counts

KDLL | By Hunter Morrison
Published January 19, 2024 at 3:40 PM AKST
Elyssa Loughlin
/
KYUK

Police arrested a 19-year-old Soldotna resident for assault, kidnapping and interfering with a domestic violence report this week.

Alaska State Troopers received information regarding an ongoing domestic violence situation in Soldotna Jan. 18. After an investigation, the Soldotna Police Department and Troopers determined 19-year-old Koda Norbeck of Soldotna had violently assaulted his girlfriend on several occasions over the last few months. On one occasion, troopers say, Norbeck held her against her will. He also interfered with a domestic violence report by taking away the victim’s cell phone.

Police and state troopers arrested Norbeck Thursday. He is charged with two counts of assault, kidnapping and interfering with the report of a domestic violence crime.

Tags
Kenai Peninsula News
Hunter Morrison
Hunter Morrison is a news reporter at KDLL
See stories by Hunter Morrison