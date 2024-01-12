Local collective encourages artistic creation

A new local art collective will host its inaugural event this Jan. 13 at the Kenai Art Center. The free Kenai Peninsula Art Hive event is geared toward helping people tap into their inner artist.

“It’s a place of inclusion, respect and learning, and making art,” said Diane Dunn, event coordinator. “I thought it would be a great thing to offer to our community here.”

An Art Hive is a community art studio that welcomes everyone as an artist. Of the 270 Art Hives around the globe, this is the first one in Alaska.

The self-directed art studio experience allows people to create whatever they would like. Paper, paints and a variety of other art supplies will be provided, but participants can also bring their own materials.

Dunn believes the event will be a model for other communities to bring people together around art. She hopes people will come away from the experience with the idea that anyone can be an artist.

“I think in the wintertime, it’s a good activity for people to come out and try something new,” Dunn said. “I think it’s just important these days to create and bond more closely with their community, and this is one way to do it.”

Kenai Peninsula Art Hive events will be held the second Saturday of each month from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Kenai Art Center. For more information about the event, visit the Art Center’s website.