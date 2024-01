On Jan. 2, Alaska State Troopers responded to a disturbance at a residence on Island Lake Road in Nikiski. Troopers say their initial investigation revealed that 50-year-old Scott Juliussen of Nikiski threatened his son with a handgun, and that he was under the influence of alcohol.

Juliussen was arrested on charges of third degree assault, misconduct involving weapons and tampering with physical evidence.