Outages restored amid high winds

KDLL | By Hunter Morrison
Published December 12, 2023 at 5:47 PM AKST
Sabine Poux
/
KDLL

Amid high winds Sunday and Monday, Homer Electric Association customers experienced power outages throughout the Kenai Peninsula. A spokesperson for the utility company says over 5,000 outages were reported.

The largest outage occurred on Kalifornsky Beach Road, between the Sterling Highway and mile marker 13. Over 3,900 customers were impacted.

The utility company says these outages were caused by falling trees outside of HEA’s right-of-way. The company says that all power has been restored.
Kenai Peninsula News
Hunter Morrison
Hunter Morrison is a news reporter at KDLL
