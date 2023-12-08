Soldotna woman arrested for shooting through neighbor's window

A Soldotna woman was arrested earlier this week for shooting through a neighbor’s window while trying to break up a dog fight outside her house, according to Alaska State Troopers.

Troopers say Tuesday morning, they responded to a home off Funny River Road where a resident reported someone had shot through her front window. An investigation revealed that a neighbor, 25-year-old Nessa Brandt, fired a handgun into her driveway to scare off two dogs that were fighting. The shot went across the street, through the front door and out the back door of the neighbor’s house, according to a trooper dispatch.

Nobody was struck or injured in the incident. Troopers arrested Brandt on two counts, one felony and one misdemeanor: misconduct involving a weapon in the second and fourth degrees.

Brandt was arraigned Tuesday, then paid $1500 in cash performance bond. Her next court appearance is scheduled for December 26.