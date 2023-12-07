Much of U.S.-Mexico border shut down, devastating the local economy

U.S. Customs and Border Protection shut down much of the southern border to Mexico, as hundreds of asylum seekers from all over the world seek to enter the country.

Host Peter O’Dowd gets the latest on how the closure has devastated the local economy from Aaron Cooper, executive director of the International Sonoran Desert Alliance.

