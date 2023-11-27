'We’re here to have fun year-round'; Kenai Chamber rings in the holidays

On a brisk and drizzly morning, a crowd of children and their parents stand outside the Kenai Chamber of Commerce in anticipation of Christmas’ most beloved figure. Kicking off the annual Christmas Comes to Kenai celebration, Santa Claus makes his debut on a Kenai Fire Department firetruck. He is greeted with smiles and fistbumps as he enters the Chamber-turned-holiday-wonderland, where his Christmas throne awaits.

As eager children line up to inform St. Nick of their holiday wishes, familiar characters like Santa’s elves and the Grinch stand by. After interacting with the jolly man himself, happy children are given free cookies, hot cocoa and toys, all donated for this event.

“I want to go over the top, I want to have something that people are excited to see,” said Samantha Springer, executive director at the Kenai Chamber. “When people walk in and they’re excited and happy, that’s all that matters.”

Setup for this year’s Christmas Comes to Kenai celebration occurred in just two days. The event has been a staple of the community for over 40 years, and continues to grow larger each year.

“I remember coming to Christmas Comes to Kenai as a kid,” said Liam Floyd, recruitment and development coordinator at the chamber. He is dressed as the Grinch.

“I remember Santa and walking through the lines, it was a lot of fun, so hopefully it's just another aspect that kids will continue to remember as they grow up,” he said. “It’ll be something fun that they can look back on and just a good reminder of the holiday season.”

The holiday cheer continues into the evening as a crowd gathers in front of a large bonfire across from the chamber building. After stocking up on more free cookies and hot cocoa, hundreds line up along Frontage Road for the best view of the Electric Lights Parade. It features about a dozen holiday-themed floats from local businesses, organizations and clubs.

Santa leads the parade from atop the firetruck. The procession features long-time participants, and new organizations, like Central Peninsula Hospital, whose float draws comparisons to a gingerbread house. Shanon Davis is the hospital’s marketing manager.

“We wanted to present a float that was a haven to represent the fact that Central Peninsula Hospital is supposed to be a haven for people on the peninsula, and that our caregivers are here to take wonderful care of everyone in the community,” she said.

Hunter Morrison / KDLL

As the parade concludes, patrons direct their attention to the skies above Kenai Spur Highway. A grand finale fireworks show closes out the day's festivities. Organizers and attendees alike say the Christmas Comes to Kenai celebration is a great way to bring the community together.

“It’s Kenai, we’re here to have fun year-round,” said Cole Covey, who is dressed as the famed Coca-Cola polar bear for the event. It is the first time the mascot has been on the Kenai Peninsula.

“We’re not just the playground of Alaska in the summer, we’re the playground year-round,” Covey said.

“We want ours to be the best kick-off that we can possibly do for the Kenai Peninsula, and make sure that we have a great, free event for the community,” Springer added.

This year’s Christmas Comes to Kenai meet and greet with Santa Claus saw over 170 families from across the Kenai Peninsula. The parade had an even larger turnout.