The Department of Justice is going after banks for illegal mortgage lending discrimination, opening the door to homeownership for some families of color.

Here & Now’s Deepa Fernandes learns more about the effort to combat redlining with Kristen Clarke, the DOJ’s Assistant Attorney General for Civil Rights.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.