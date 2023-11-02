Freeze-Up Classic tickets on sale

The Kenai and Soldotna Rotary Clubs are selling tickets for the annual Kenai River Freeze-Up Classic fundraiser. The event serves as a test to see if the river is safe enough to deploy a tripod for the Kenai River Ice Classic.

The location of the event is in the river just north of The River Raven Sanctuary Lodge dock in Soldotna. Central Emergency Services will determine if the river is frozen the morning of Feb. 17.

Participants guess if the river will be frozen at that location by the 17th. A guess for frozen or not frozen is $5 per ticket.

The $5000 grand prize winner will be drawn from ticket stubs that guessed the correct outcome. A winner of a $100 prize will also be drawn from the ticket stubs with the incorrect outcome. Participants don’t have to be present to win.

Tickets will be on sale until Jan. 31. You can purchase tickets from a Rotary Club member, and the club will also be selling tickets at Kaladi Brothers Coffee in Soldotna on Nov. 11 and 18 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.