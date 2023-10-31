UAW strike ends: The Big Three, electric vehicles and the future

The Big Three automakers — General Motors, Ford and Stellantis — have all struck deals with the United Auto Workers union in recent days, bringing an end to strikes that had halted production at several key plants for the nation’s three biggest automakers.

Among the various deals struck are new protections for employment and electric vehicle production. This move could make EVs even less profitable for the big three. Ford has already postponed some of its investment, putting it even further behind other manufacturers in EV development.

Roben Farzad, host of public radio’s “Full Disclosure,” joins host Scott Tong for more on the future of the auto sector.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

