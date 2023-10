United Autoworkers and Ford have reached a tentative agreement after a nearly six-week-long strike. The deal includes a wage increase of about 25% and other wins for the union.

Here & Now’s Deepa Fernandes gets the details with Michigan Radio’s Dustin Dwyer.

